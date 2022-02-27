CYNTHIA LOU RINALDI, 71, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest on Monday, February 21, 2022. Her memorial service will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022 in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends in the West Ashley Chapel immediately following the service.
Cynthia was born June 2, 1950 in Beckley, West Virginia, daughter of Regina Mae Hughes Farmer and the late Charles C. Farmer Jr. She loved being outdoors and enjoyed hiking, biking, and exercising, especially yoga. She was a devoted member of Ashley River Baptist Church. She was also a member of the Alpha Sigma Tau Sorority.
In addition to her mother, Regina M Farmer, of Beckley, WV, Cynthia is survived by her sister, Jo Anne F. Richardson (Wilton), of Charleston, SC; brothers, Charles D. Farmer (Nancy), of Beckley, WV, and Christopher A. Farmer (Becky), of Charleston, WV; her niece, Madison C. Farmer, of Charleston, WV; her nephews, Joshua C. Richardson (Emily), of Charleston, SC and Jonathan P. Richardson (Heather), of Goose Creek, SC; her great-nieces, Sophie M. Richardson and Scarlett A. Richardson; great-nephew, Grayson C. Richardson; and many cousins and many friends.
Memorial donations may be made in Cynthia's honor to Ashley River Baptist Church.