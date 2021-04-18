CYNTHIA LYNN LUCAS HAMRICK, 57, of Elkview a dedicated wife and mother, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
Cynthia was a Paralegal for Babst Calland and was a faithful member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Elkview. She loved going to Myrtle Beach and also loved to go camping. Cynthia no matter the situation that she had to deal with always had a smile on her face and a positive outlook.
She is preceded in death by her father, Billy Lucas; father-in-law Dale Hamrick; Uncles, HF Melton, Bobby Dale Melton; grandparents, Basil and Syble Melton; niece, Chrystal Hamrick Rounds, uncle Billy Joe Melton; aunts, Betty Melton and Carol Mollohan; father-in-law, Lewis Doddril and Mary Doddril.
Cynthia is survived by her loving husband, Matthew Craig Hamrick; son, Jason L. Hamrick and wife, Ashley of Lexington, KY; daughters, Christina L. Baber and husband, Michael of Atlanta, Ga., Melissa Gilbert and husband, Keith of South Charleston; mother, Peggy Lucas, sister, Lisa Burgess and husband, Mark of Elkview; nephew, Lucas Wagoner (Audrey Dodd), brother-in-laws, Terry (Melissa) Hamrick and Mark (Kim) Hamrick, mother in law Janet Hamrick, and, Cynthia is also survived by her granddogs; Gabriella, Cody, Lilly, Frenchie, Ellie, Cooper, and Blue.
Service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Elkview with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. Entombment will be at Elk Hills Memorial Mausoleum, Big Chimney.
A public visitation will be 12 - 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 58 Mt. Pleasant Drive, Elkview.
The family would like to thank CAMC Memorial 2 East and CPICU for the care they gave Cynthia.
Online condolences may be made at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.