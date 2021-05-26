CYNTHIA ROBERTA MARCUM, 73 of the Westmoreland area of Huntington, WV, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Heartland of Riverview in South Point, Ohio. She had recently been diagnosed with cancer.
Cynthia had been a special education teacher in Wayne County Schools for 40 years. She was involved with Special Olympics and was once Teacher of the Year. She graduated form Marshall University and had a Masters plus 90 hours in various areas of special education.
She was preceded in death by her husband Simon Bruce Marcum and her parents, Howard and Roberta Conley of St. Albans.
She leaves behind one son Shawn Howard Marcum of Huntington and brothers Randall (Jane) Conley of Brighten, Michigan and Michael (Janice) Conley of Cedar Pt., North Carolina. She had 2 step-sons, Todd and John David Marcum of Cincinnati, Ohio. Also several nieces and nephews as well as step grand children. Cynthia was an active member of Westmoreland United Methodist Church, where she was chair of Pastor Parish Relations, a former member of the finance committee, and a member of a circle.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Special Olympics. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m., Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the Westmoreland United Methodist Church until 2 p.m., when a Memorial Service will be conducted by Pastor Kara Phillippi. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.