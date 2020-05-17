Cynthia Suppa Szczodrowski

CYNTHIA MARIE "CINDY" SUPPA SZCZODROWSKI, 61, of Brighton, Mich., died at home of cancer April 20, 2020.
A native of Charleston, W.Va., Cindy graduated in 1977 from Charleston Catholic High School and was retired from the U.S. Postal Service.
In addition to her husband of 29 years, Bob of Brighton, Mich., she is survived by two brothers and their wives, Sam and Lane Suppa of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Mike and Carolyn Suppa of Charleston, W.Va., and two sisters, Cheri Suppa Thompson of Commerce Township, Mich., and Sandy Sizemore of Charleston, W.Va. Also surviving are a sister-in-law, Sherry Suppa; two half-sisters, Samantha Johnson and Tracey Suppa-Todd; and many beloved nieces and nephews, including Cara Suppa, Laura Suppa Sammons, Chris Suppa, Angela Suppa and Kelsey Raines, all of the Charleston, W.Va., area.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Peggy Suppa and Sam Suppa, and two brothers, Joe and Steve Suppa. Her loving and fun spirit will be greatly missed.