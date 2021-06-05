CYRON TANNER LAWSON, 79, and PATRICIA ANN EMMER LAWSON, 77, both of South Charleston, WV, passed away on June 1, 2021 in an automobile accident near their home. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston. A Full obituary will be forthcoming.
