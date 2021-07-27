D. JACKSON CLAY, 52, of Charleston passed away at home Friday, July 23, 2021 from an apparent heart attack.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Betty Clay.
Jackson was a graduate of Herbert Hoover High School and worked for the University of Charleston as Grounds Keeper Manager. He was a hard worker that took tremendous pride in making UC the best looking property in Charleston. He was a passionate man at anything he did and believed in. He was a true "Musky" fisherman winning tournament's, traveling to Canada, Michigan, Wisconsin, the mighty Elk River & the lakes of WV. Jackson never met a stranger and if you were lucky enough to be his friend you had a true friend for life.
He is survived by his sister, Tina Clay; brothers, James Clay and Billy Clay; and nieces and nephews, Matt, Ashley, Monica, & Nicole Clay and Shannon Ficco.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 29, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Hafer Funeral Home.
A service will begin 2 p.m., Friday, July 30 at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Dana Clay officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Gardens.
Celebration of Life Dinner will be hosted by the University of Charleston in the rotunda following the service 4:30 to 6:00. Please feel free to come by and share memories in honor of Jackson.
