'DABNEY,' LLOYD EDGAR KISNER, JR., age 100 and a lifelong restaurateur, hunter, fisherman, centurion, and Uncle passed away on a snowy morning, December 1, 2020 at Davis Memorial Hospital in Elkins, WVfrom declining health. For the past 2 years, Dabney was a resident of Colonial Place in Elkins, WV, but he spent the majority of his life in Pocahontas County in Durbin and Frank, WV. Dabney was born on January 13, 1920 in Frank, WV, son of the Lloyd Edgar Kisner, Sr. and Edna Mae Graham Kisner.
As a teenager, Dabney helped his father build Kisner's Store Building where the family lived upstairs and ran the general store downstairs. He graduated from Green Bank High School where he played football.
In 1942, he entered Army Boot Camp and in 1943 received his "Wings" from flight school in Texas. In 1943 he flew his first mission from Earls Colne, England as a bombardier/navigator. After this mission he also was a co-pilot in a 5-man crew. On December 13, 1943 Dabney was shot down over Europe but it made it back to White Cliffs where the crew parachuted out. He landed in a minefield but US soldiers carried him on a stretcher unconscious to the hospital. On Dec. 24 he was released and on Christmas Day 1943 he flew another mission and then 48 more. On May 25, 1944 Dragon Wagon B-26 was shot down over Liege, Belgium. He was rescued by the Belgium Resistance and hidden in several locations over the next 5 months. He worked with the Belgium Resistance as he helped them identify the US airplanes or enemy planes at night by the sounds of the motors. He was often hidden behind a closet door or in an attic.
On September 7, 1944, Liege, Belgium was liberated. Dabney rode on a USA tank through town and finally saw the front of the house where he had been hidden in the attic. He was ordered to go to Paris for debriefing then returned to England.
Dabney was sent home on leave and he told the Statue of Liberty that she would never see him again. He never flew again. He reported back to the Base for training on the Norton System, but chose to come home with his Honorable Discharge as a Lieutenant. He was awarded two Purple Hearts, a Distinguished Service Cross, the Air Medal for heroic action while participating in aerial flight, two Caterpillar Pins, and a Special Award from Belgium Red Cross.
On March 6, 1947 he married Irene Jones of Elkins, WV on her birthday. They were married for 52 years. Dabney and Reeney were part owners of the Bartow Drive-Inn but sold their share when they opened the Pocahontas Motel and Restaurant in 1953 at the top of Cheat Mountain, which they operated until the 1990's. The restaurant was famous for the German pot roast and homemade pies. Reeney passed away in May of 1999.
Dabney hosted hunting groups including deer,raccoon, and bear hunters. He also raised hunting dogs for coon hunting. He was an avid fisherman and taught all his nieces and nephews how to fish. He spent hours making intricate fishing ties. Dabney and Reeney moved to Olive, their mountain farm, when they retired. On this gentle farm, Dabney grew Christmas trees, raised peacocksand cared for his horses. Dabney believed in protecting the environment and preserving wildlife before it was fashionable.
In 2011, Dabney bought a home in Frank across the road from his family's store. In 2018, he moved into assisted living at Colonial Place in Elkins, WV. On January 13, 2020 his family celebrated his 100th birthday with a party that honored his interesting life and adventures.
Dabney was a member of the Elks Club, the American Legion, the VFW and the Durbin United Methodist Church. Dabney was the last surviving member of his immediate family and was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Marguerite (Peg) Widney, Geraldine (Gerry) Lawton, Pauline (Polly) Mams and his brother William (Bill) Kisner. Also, preceding him were his in-laws Dr. Franklin Widney, Eugene Lawton and Joseph Mams.
Surviving are in-laws, Edith Kisner and Carol and Carl (Shorty) Erickson, Jr. Nieces and Nephews include Rebecca and Fred Benton, Marsha and Don Wehr, Sarah and Joe Burch, Jay and Doreen Widney, Kevin Widney, John Lawton, Barbie Stewart, Kathryn Herbert, Cathy and Jeff Orndorff, Franny and Karl King, Frank and Robin Mams, Barbie and Ronnie Pugh, Ed Calain and others on the Jones side of the family as well as many great and great-great nieces and nephews. Dabney also had special friends including Dave and Martha Ann Burner.
The family is grateful for the excellent care that Dabney received at Colonial Place and the Davis Memorial Hospital.
Dabney and Reeney had a special place in their hearts for the Emergency Squad as they helped seed money to establish it. Contributions can be made to Bartow Frank Durbin Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, PO Box 267, Durbin, WV 26264 at or Meals on Wheels at Pocahontas County Senior Center, Inc. PO 89 US Rt. 219 North, Marlinton, West Virginia 24954.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a small graveside service will be held at the Arbovale Cemetery in Arbovale, WV on Saturday, December 5 with Rev. David Fuller of the Wesley Chapel United Methodist Churchat Greenbank officiating. A memorial service with military honors will be scheduled this summer.
Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale is in charge of arrangements
