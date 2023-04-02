DACIL MERRIDETH BICKEL ANDERSON, 96, of Gassaway, passed away peacefully April 1, 2023 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Walter Junior Anderson.
She is survived by her children; Walter Ray Anderson, Mary Ellen Anderson and Dacil Jean Anderson; many cousins; and nieces and nephews.
Dacil was born April 19, 1926 and grew up in Webster County.
She was the daughter of the late Reverend George Arnold Bickel and Elsie Mary Life Bickel.
She graduated from Webster County High School in 1944. She earned a World War II teacher's certificate and taught school for some time after graduation. She married Walter Junior Anderson on October 17, 1946. They moved to Gassaway in 1949 and she became a dedicated mother and homemaker for the remainder of her life. She always relied on prayer and her relationship to the Lord Jesus Christ.
Celebration of Dacil's life will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway with Pastor Rodney England officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will be from Noon until the time of service at the funeral home.
Entombment will be in the Sugar Creek Cemetery Mausoleum, Gassaway.
Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway is in charge of arrangements.
The Family would like to thank WVU Medicine Home Health, Dr. Darla Gant, and WV Caring Hospice Care for their care and services.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839 or call 1-800-435-7669.