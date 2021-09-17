DAISY BELL MINOR KINNEY, 93 of Carbondale, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Montgomery General Hospital. Daisy Minor Kinney entered this world on August 7, 1928 born to the late Benjamin and Minnie Minor. On September 3, 1945 she was united in marriage to Thomas Kinney and they remained a union for 64 years until his passing. She was also preceded in death by her daughter and son in law (James & Pearl Davis), 9 brothers (Preston, Elijah, William, John, Jim, Earnest, Tom, Luther and Joe), and 4 sisters (Betsy, Hannah, Minnie, & Claydie).
Daisy was a longtime member of New Hanna Baptist Church before becoming a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Carbondale. She spent most of her life working as a housekeeper but one of her life's greatest works was making sure her children and grandchildren knew about her love of God. She could often be heard saying "Grandma loves you and I pray for each and every one of my grandchildren, every night."
She is survived by her children, Rev. William Issac (Gloria) Kinney, Irene (Clifford) Medley, Jeremiah Kinney, Curtis Kinney and Kelvin (Sutanya) Kinney. One brother, Deacon Haywood (Beulah) Minor; fifteen grandchildren, forty great -grandchildren, twenty-eight great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A celebration of her life will be held Friday, September 17, 2021, at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Carbondale from 11 am to 1 pm. The committal and benediction will be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 1 p.m., at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 3384 Oakland Church Rd., Gum Spring, VA in the church cemetery.
