DAISY L. THORNTON, 92, of Buffalo passed away Monday July 20, 2020. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. - Noon Friday July 24, at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel). Funeral service will be private. A full obituary will be published in Wednesday's edition. Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor is charge of arrangements.
