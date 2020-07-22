DAISY L. THORNTON, 92, of Buffalo passed away Monday July 20, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center following a short illness. She was a graduate of Buffalo High School and a longtime member of Buffalo United Methodist Church. She was the director of the Buffalo Senior Center of over 35 years. Daisy was a lifelong resident of Buffalo and will be deeply missed by her community and friends.
Born October 25, 1927 in Buffalo she was the daughter of the late Garrett Blake and Nancy Frazier Blake. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years James Russell Thornton Sr; granddaughter, Brandy Lee Thornton; brother, Dennis Blake; sisters, Mary Fisher and Maxine Carney.
Survivors include her sons, James R. (Julia ) Thornton Jr. of Eleanor and John W. (Mary Ann) Thornton of Buffalo; grandchildren, Scott Garrison and Stacy Buchanan; great grandchildren, Brittany Varcarcel, Bree Hall, Savannah Carte, Garrett Carte, Jase Buchanan and Scarlett Buchanan; great great granddaughter, Marlee Hall.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. - Noon Friday July 24, at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel). A private funeral service will be held with Pastor David Panaro Jr. officiating. Entombment will take place in Have of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.