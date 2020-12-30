DAISY MAE SCHULTZ LAYNE, 74, of Cross Lanes, left this life on earth to be with our Lord on December 24, 2020.
She was born on November 2, 1946, to her parents, Leroy Schultz and Ona Williams Schultz, in South Charleston.
Early in life, she was married to James Elkins. Later in life, Daisy married Paul Layne of Cross Lanes, who remained her closest, most devoted friend and helper for 35 years.
Daisy attended Washington District High School. She enjoyed talking about her faith and singing gospel songs. Daisy also loved her family dearly.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two sisters; Barbara Jefferies and Shirley Bragg.
Daisy is survived by her loving daughter, Angela Elkins Adkins and son-in-law, Eugene Adkins; grandchildren, James Adkins, Crystal Hinzman, Amy Eads, Christopher Adkins, Joshua Adkins and Sarah Tittle; 19 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Eloise Richard of South Charleston, Mary Smith of Dunbar and Diane Taylor of Mount Airy, NC.; brother, Guy Schultz of South Charleston; and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank charge nurse Jeremy at St. Mary's Hospital for his sympathetic and understanding way.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 31, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Friends and relatives may visit between 9:30 and 11 a.m. at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed at all times.