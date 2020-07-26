Daisy Marianné Anderson Alston

DAISY MARIANN ANDERSON ALSTON, passed away on June 25, 2020, one month before her 106th birthday.
A trailblazer, Daisy Alston was the last surviving Black teacher of those chosen, in 1955, to integrate public schools in Kanawha County after the 1954 Supreme Court decision, Brown v. Board of Education, striking down more than 50 years of Jim Crow, racially segregated education.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cheatham Alston, Sr., also a Kanawha County educator. Together they built a lasting legacy of leadership and service in education, in their community, and in their church.
She is survived by her daughter, Marian Alston (W. I. "Bill" Hairston), her son, Cheatham Alston, Jr., and her grandson, Bill Hairston.
Born in Virginia, she was 10 years old when her parents left Covington, where segregated public schools for Blacks stopped at the eighth grade. They migrated north to Pittsburgh, Pa., where their children could attend high school.
She came to West Virginia in 1932 to attend West Virginia State College (now University). After graduating magna cum laude in 1936, she pursued graduate studies in French at Atlanta University before returning to Pittsburgh to become a social worker.
In 1940, after marriage, she returned to West Virginia to make her home in Carbon and later in Chesapeake. In 1941, she began her teaching career as a long-term substitute at Booker T. Washington High School. Later, she taught at Carbon, Laing, Wake Forest, and Washington Elementary when Black students were educated in segregated schools.
As a result of the school desegregation ruling, she became the first Black teacher at Fruth School in Charleston and later was the last principal at Institute Elementary. In 1985, she retired as Chapter 1 reading specialist from Sharon-Dawes Elementary.
In 1983, Mrs. Alston received the Kanawha County Schools Teacher of the Year award. When interviewed, she said, "The key to being a great teacher is to follow the golden rule to treat others as you wish to be treated."
In 1985, she received the Distinguished Service and Dedication to Education Award from West Virginia State College and in 2002, was presented with the WVSU Presidential Award.
A lifelong learner, she received a graduate degree from the University of Pittsburgh and completed advanced graduate studies at West Virginia University and Marshall University.
In 1994, while serving as a board member at the Cabin Creek Medical Clinic, she was selected by First Lady Hillary Clinton and United States Senator Jay Rockefeller to participate in a nationally televised forum on healthcare reform.
A devout worshipper, she served in every aspect of church leadership, music, and education. Her commitments included membership at Simpson Memorial United Methodist, fellowship at Bethlehem Baptist, and attendance at Westminster Presbyterian, where her son-in-law pastored.
A civic and community volunteer, she served as leader, advisor, and organizer for many organizations, including the Charleston Women's Improvement League, Chesapeake Senior Citizens, NEA, AFT, NAACP, WVARSE, and she was an 87-year member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.
In 1988, Mrs. Alston was honored to be named the "Citizen of the Year" in Chesapeake. Each fall, she returned to WVSU for Homecoming, Alumni Weekend, and the AKA Luncheon. In 2016, she celebrated the 80th anniversary of her graduation from WVSC.
The family would like to thank her doctor, William Harris, and his staff for their many years of care and comfort.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a formal service. Condolences may be sent to 11522 MacCorkle Avenue, Chesapeake WV 25315.