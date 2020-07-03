Daisy Marianné Anderson Alston

DAISY MARIANN ANDERSON ALSTON, a dedicated teacher and true friend, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2020, one month shy of her 106th birthday.
As a teacher, Mrs. Alston taught you to know everything that she knew. As a friend, she encouraged you to do everything that you could do. As a person of deep faith, she gave to you her unconditional love, endless patience, and everlasting joy.
She will be missed by her friends, her neighbors, her family of church choristers, musicians, and stewards, as well as her community of educators, sorority sisters, club members, citizen activists, and elected leaders.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cheatham Alston Sr., who was also a community and educational leader.
In Charleston, she is survived by son and daughter Cheatham, Jr. and Marian Alston, grandson Bill Hairston, son-in-law W. I. "Bill" Hairston, niece and nephew Ellen and Harry Stewart, and cousins Skip and Cathy Alston.
To encourage best practices during the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not have a formal service.
Each person is encouraged to celebrate her life in a special way.