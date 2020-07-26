DAISY MCCUNE SHIFLET, 80, of Normantown, WV passed away July 24, 2020 at Minnie Hamilton Health System, Grantsville, WV. A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV on Sunday, July 26, at 1 p.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be in Collins Community Cemetery, Stumptown, WV.
