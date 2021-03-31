DAKOTA (CODIE) MICHAEL THOMAS HUGHES, 25, of Sylvester, WV passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston, WV after a long illness. He was born Feb. 21, 1996 in Charleston, WV to Michael and Stephanie Harkless Hughes of Sylvester, WV.
He was preceded in death by his grandpa's, Mike Hughes, and Malcolm Harkless; great grandparents: Lewis and Doris Hughes, Malcom and Ruth Harkless, Tommy and Margie Cartwright and Raymond and Nina Clark.
Codie is survived by his parents, Michael, and Stephanie Harkless Hughes; his brothers, Jacob Hughes (Sirerra) and Landen Hughes; grandmother, Mary Harkless; grandparents, Linda and Teddy Workman; aunts: Terri Stewart, Michelle (Steve) McGraw and Cannissa Brown; uncles: Eric Harkless, Preston Harkless and Wayne Harkless; numerous cousins and extended family.
Codie graduated Sherman High School in 2015 and was the biggest Tide fan ever. He attended Stevenson Day Program and got to hang out with his buddies there. He loved to take pictures, look at pictures and call people on his phone. He loved going fishing, riding the boat, watching you tube, riding the lawnmower, laughing, and joking around. He had a heart of gold and cared about everyone. He had a smile that went halfway up his cheeks.
Funeral services will be held on Friday afternoon, April 2, 2021 at 1 p.m., in the Armstrong Funeral Home Whitesville, WV with Rev. Mike Keeney officiating. Interment will follow in the Pineview Cemetery Orgas, WV. The visitation will be Thursday from 6-9 at the funeral home.
