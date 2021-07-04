DALE CLIFTON GRACE, JR., 40, of Morristown, TN passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021 in Dothan, AL. Friends may call on Monday, July 5, 2021 at the White Funeral Home at Summersville from 4 to 5 p.m. In keeping with his wishes he will be cremated after the visitation.
