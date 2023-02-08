DALE EUGENE NUTTER, 69, of Boomer, WV went home to his heavenly home on Friday, February 3, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents David and Betty Nutter of Boomer, and nephew Rodney Nutter of Florida.
Left to cherish his memory is his brother David Lee Nutter (Dixie) of Marysville, Washington, sister Delene McClung (David) of Boomer, WV, nephew Johnathan McClung of Boomer, WV, niece Jamie Shanklin (Seth) of Sissonville, WV, niece Angela Cunningham (John) of Albemarle, NC, great niece Berkley Kate Shanklin, and great nephew Shepherd Beau Shanklin of Sissonville, and great nephews Micah, Alex, and Dillon Cunningham of Albemarle, NC, as well as many beloved cousins and friends.
Dale was a member of Carbondale Baptist Church of Carbondale, WV. He was a 1972 graduate of Gauley Bridge High School. He was employed through the years with Bermans Jewelers, Sears Catalog Store of Montgomery, and Kroger Company of Smithers, WV where he retired.
Dale enjoyed sports of all kinds, especially the Cincinnati Reds, Dallas Cowboys, and the WVU Mountaineers. He was an avid reader and collector of many things. Dale was a great son, brother, uncle, and friend and will be greatly missed by all.
Service will be held at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 3 p.m., with Pastor Jeff Floyd and Pastor James Neeson officiating. Interment will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park in London. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m., until the time of service at the funeral home on Friday.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com