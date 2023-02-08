Thank you for Reading.

Dale Eugene Nutter
DALE EUGENE NUTTER, 69, of Boomer, WV went home to his heavenly home on Friday, February 3, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents David and Betty Nutter of Boomer, and nephew Rodney Nutter of Florida.

Left to cherish his memory is his brother David Lee Nutter (Dixie) of Marysville, Washington, sister Delene McClung (David) of Boomer, WV, nephew Johnathan McClung of Boomer, WV, niece Jamie Shanklin (Seth) of Sissonville, WV, niece Angela Cunningham (John) of Albemarle, NC, great niece Berkley Kate Shanklin, and great nephew Shepherd Beau Shanklin of Sissonville, and great nephews Micah, Alex, and Dillon Cunningham of Albemarle, NC, as well as many beloved cousins and friends.

