DALE L. MURRAY, 72, of Palestine, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 22, at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth. The funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Donations may be made to the Heart and Lung Association.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Sunday, June 21, 2020
Estep, Arvel - 3 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Pasqualucci, Tony - 2 p.m., procession to leave John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.