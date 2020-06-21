Dale L. Murray

DALE L. MURRAY, 72, of Palestine, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 22, at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth. The funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Donations may be made to the Heart and Lung Association.

