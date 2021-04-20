DALE LEE SMITH, 85, of Point Pleasant, passed away, Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, WV. A private family service and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.
