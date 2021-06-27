DALE S. ALLEN 86 of Eleanor passed away Wednesday June 23, 2021 at St Mary's Medical Center following a short illness. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Eleanor.
He was preceded in death by his parents John Valmore Allen and Stella Martin Allen. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son James Michael Lake, two sisters and one brother.
Survivors include his loving wife Judy Allen; son, Gary Lake; daughter, Lori Cook of California and Mark Allen of Milton and sister, June Franzlow of Rogers AK. Dale is also survived by several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m., on Saturday July 3, 2021 at Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor with Pastor Greg Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery, Eleanor.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m., on Saturday July 3, 2021 at Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor with Pastor Greg Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery, Eleanor.