DALE WAYNE ADKINS, 65, of Summersville, WV passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, August 29, at the WV Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel at Calvin. Friends may call at the cemetery one hour prior to the services. Interment will follow under the direction of the White Funeral Home at Summersville.
