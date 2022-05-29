Thank you for Reading.

Dallas D. Miller Sr.
DALLAS D. MILLER, SR., 78, of Morrisvale passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022.

He was a retired miner and a UMWA member. In his spare time, when he was able, his passion was line dancing, something he enjoyed tremendously.

He will be missed by all.

He was preceded in death by his parents Talmage and Myrtle Miller; and his siblings Cebert, Irene, and Carl.

Surviving are his children, Dana Johnson and Dallas Miller, Jr.; grandchildren, Stacy, Chelsie, and Kynlea; great grandson, Greyson; nieces; nephews; and a host of friends.

Service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 31 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with visitation one hour prior to the service.

You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.

