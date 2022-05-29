Dallas D. Miller Sr. May 29, 2022 27 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DALLAS D. MILLER, SR., 78, of Morrisvale passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022.He was a retired miner and a UMWA member. In his spare time, when he was able, his passion was line dancing, something he enjoyed tremendously.He will be missed by all.He was preceded in death by his parents Talmage and Myrtle Miller; and his siblings Cebert, Irene, and Carl.Surviving are his children, Dana Johnson and Dallas Miller, Jr.; grandchildren, Stacy, Chelsie, and Kynlea; great grandson, Greyson; nieces; nephews; and a host of friends.Service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 31 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with visitation one hour prior to the service.You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags D. Miller Sr. Dallas Greyson Talmage Chelsie Parents Stacy Recommended for you Local Spotlight Jean Rosemary Boyd Moore William “Bill” Caufield Jack Odell Cobb Sr. Blank Gary Ray Carter Blank Terri Lynn Hanshaw Blank Arnie Lee Painter Blank Joy Lou Chase Weekley William “Bill” Caufield Robert “Bobby” Wilson Blank Betty Jo Stuart Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: May 29, 2022 Daily Mail WV Second annual WV Workplace Wellness Conference to be held at Stonewall Resort Active SWV promotes healthier habits, lifestyles for West Virginians Floats and flags: South Charleston Armed Forces Parade set for Saturday Free military and veterans appreciation picnic to be held in Huntington Chessie 29: Effort launched to restore historic C&O business car