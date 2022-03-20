COMMAND SERGEANT MAJOR (RETIRED) DALLAS DALE BAILEY, 82, of Orlando, FL, a recipient of the Bronze Star, passed away on February 17, 2022 after battling a series of chronic illnesses. He was born in Dry Branch, West Virginia on June 22, 1939, the oldest son of Claude "Chuck" and Victoria (Lupson) Bailey. Dallas is survived by his devoted and beloved wife of 55 years, Marianne (Ostermeier) Bailey; two sons, Michael (Charity) Bailey and Thomas (Samia) Bailey; and 5 grandchildren, all of Orlando, as well as a step-son, Christian (Julia) Weiss and three step-grandchildren, all of Au inder Hallertau, Germany. He is also survived by siblings Douglas (Lou) Bailey of St. Albans, WV; Dwain Bailey of Cabin Creek, WV; Harold Bailey of Winfield, WV; Victoria (James) Poppiti of Gettysburg, PA; and Donna (Gregory) Chambers of Elkview, WV; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Gladys Pettry, Joyce Nelson, Claudette Allen, Darrell Bailey, Fonda Knott and Sharon Faught.
Dallas graduated from East Bank High School in 1958 and enlisted in the U.S. Army shortly thereafter. While serving in the Army, he earned an Associate in Science Degree from New York State University; completed paratrooper training at the U.S. Army Airborne School; and served in the "Big Red One," the First Infantry Division, in the Vietnam War. He completed four tours in Germany, where he met and married his beautiful wife, Marianne. During his 30-year military career, Dallas reached the rank of E9, Command Sergeant Major, and earned various medals and awards, most notably the Bronze Star for heroism and bravery during the Vietnam War. After serving our country, Dallas settled with his family in Orlando, where he completed a 15-year stint with the U.S. Postal Service.
It was obvious to everyone that Dallas was a good, hard-working man who was dedicated to his family and treasured his time with them. Growing up in Dry Branch, he loved playing ball and shooting marbles with his father, brothers, and neighborhood friends. After he retired, he was a member of the German-American Club in Orlando, and enjoyed outdoor activities such as fishing and gardening. He also liked to read, watch movies, and keep up with the world news.
A funeral service was held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Newcomer Funeral Home, East Orlando Chapel. Military honors and interment took place at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery at 5525 U.S. Highway 1, North Mims, FL.