DALLAS " GARY " OSBORNE, passed away Friday December 4, 2020 at the age of 84, in Madison Ohio. Formally from Winfield WV,
Gary was born in Liberty West Virginia to Dallas and Ethel Osborne. Proceeded in death by his wife Maryann Osborne, daughter Patty White, grandson Bob Miller, sister Susan Ford and brother Arlan Osborne.
Gary was an inspirational man, who with no formal education headed up the Electron Microscopy lab at the Cleveland Clinic and Charleston Area Medical Center where he retired.
Gary was also a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.
Gary is survived by his two daughters, Paula Osborne and Cindy Pomietlo, two sister Beverly Parsons and Camille Ball, 6 Grandchildren and 7 Great-grandchildren.
Outside of work and family Gary had two passions gardening and growing his own grapes for making wine.
Our hearts are sad but we are joyful that he is home.
No services scheduled at this time.