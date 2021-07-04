DALLAS H. MOORE 77, of Cedar Grove, WV passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospice House after a short illness.
He was a US Army Veteran. Dallas was preceded in death by his parents Spurgeon Garretson Sr. and his wife Leona Moore Garretson. Brothers Larry, Rick, Rodney, and Billy. Sisters Sue, Janie, and Becky. Surviving Brothers Spurgeon Garretson Jr. and Paul Garretson both of Norfolk, Va. And a host of Loving Nieces and Nephews.
Grave Side Services will be Tuesday July 6, 2021 at 12 p.m., at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Glasgow, WV 25086.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 6, 2021 from 11 to 11:30 a.m., at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel 600 Old Fort St. Cedar Grove, WV 25039 Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com
Cooke Funeral Home Cedar Grove is serving the Moore family.