DALLAS LANHAM, 75 of Richlands, passed away Tuesday evening at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held at Jones Funeral Home of Richlands on Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. with Rev Billy Cox officiating. The family will receive friends starting at 11 a.m., 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Dallas is preceded in death by his parents Dallas and Viola Lanham, and his three brothers Georgie, Natchee, and Dannie Lanham. He is survived by his loving wife of over 54 years, Melanie Lanham of the home; sons Allen Lanham of Glen Allen, VA and Aaron Lanham and wife Christina of Richlands; sisters Lou Foster and husband Bruce of Maryland, Mae Lanham and husband Paul of NC, and Aretta Bell of West Virginia; grandchildren Cody Lanham, Aaron Lanham and wife Courtney, Hunter Lanham, Hannah Padgett and husband Andrew, and Conner Lanham; and great grandchildren Stella Rose Ramirez, Maddox Padgett, Maverick Lanham, Blakely Padgett, Vann Lanham, and Zeplyn Lanham.
