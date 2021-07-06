Thank you for Reading.

DALLAS MEEKS, 86, of Harts, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 2, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Browning Cemetery at Harts, WV. Visitation will be held from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.

Tags

Recommended for you