DALLAS MEEKS, 86, of Harts, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 2, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Browning Cemetery at Harts, WV. Visitation will be held from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.
