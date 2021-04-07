DALLAS ROY SMITH, 84, of Charleston, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Valley Center, South Charleston.
Roy was born in Charleston on January 10, 1937, to the late William Burl and Aden Virginia Reed Smith. He was a retired truck driver for Kanawha Electric with 50 years of service. He was a member of the Connection Point Church of God and a member of the Malden Volunteer Fire Department where he held the position of Assistant Chief for 10 years.
Along with his parents, Roy was preceded in death by his wife, Emily Jane Smith.
Roy is survived by his children, Glen Smith of Charleston, Pam (Scott) Nasby of Cross Lanes, Sandra (Michael) Poling of Vienna and William (Nicole) Smith of South Charleston; several grandchildren and great - grandchildren.
A walk through visitation will be held from 12 Noon till 1 p.m., on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, with a private family service beginning at 1 p.m., with Chaplin Scott Nasby and Bishop Michael Poling officiating. The service will be live streamed on Stevens & Grass Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed. Temperatures will be taken upon entry to the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in memory of Roy to Connection Point Church of God 2390 Kanawha State Forrest Drive, Charleston, WV 25314.
