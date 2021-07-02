DALLIS KENT MAYNARD 74, of Belle passed away June 29, 2021 at home.
He was a retired mechanic for the Teamsters Union, a veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of the Belle Church of Christ.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Gertrude 'Trudy' Maynard; daughter, Mylissa Smith; and father, Lester Maynard.
Surviving are his daughter, Marsha Burke (Herbie) of Lexington, Kentucky; mother, Edna Copley; brothers, David Maynard, Drewey Maynard; sisters, Darlene Hancock, Dorothy Copley all of Wilsondale, West Virginia; son-in-law, Wesley Smith of Belle; grandchildren, Joshua and Mackenzie Smith, Olivia and Brevin Burke; and great grandchildren, Sophia, Jaeden, Emma and Ella Smith.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021 at the Belle Church of Christ with Joe Pauley officiating. Interment will follow in Williamson Cemetery, Wayne County. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to service time at the church on Saturday.
