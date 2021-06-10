Thank you for Reading.

DALTON EDWARD ELMORE, 79, of Rupert passed away on Sunday night, June 6, 2021. Service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle. Friends may visit with the family from 1 p.m., until time of service. Burial will follow at Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville.

