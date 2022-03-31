DAMON "ED" EDGAR CASE, 81, of Charleston, WV, passed away from a long illness on Thursday, March 24, 2022 with family by his side. He was born on January 12, 1941 to the late Lawrence and Blanche Case née Eagle and is preceded in death by wife of 49 years, Delores Jean Case née King, and his siblings: Carmen, Margaret, James "Bud", Audrey, Orville "L.O.", Charles "Chuck", Carolyn, and William "Bill".
He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 11 years, Mary Case née Gilbert and sisters: Imogene and Stephanie. Living to carry on his memory is his son, Dale Edward Case (Lisa), granddaughter Kayla and great grandchildren, Christopher, Landon and Kaylee.
Ed served in the Army and retired from NAPA as a drive line technician. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and long drives with his wife, Mary. Many fond memories were made with his son, Dale, and he loved sharing the stories about their adventures together.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Friday, April 1, 2022 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Davis officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Elk Hills Garden of Memories, Big Chimney, WV. Visitation will be 6 - 8 p.m., Thursday, March 31 at the funeral home.
Flowers and condolences can be sent to Mary Case at 3801 Staunton Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304