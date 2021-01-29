DANA BROWN JR. 78, of Concord, North Carolina went home to be with his Lord and Savior January 26, 2021.
He was born February 2, 1942 to the late Dana Sr. and Goldie Brown of Witcher and spent his childhood in eastern Kanawha County before enlisting in the United States Army at the age of 17. Dana served his country with honor and distinction for 28 years, retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer 3 in 1987.
He then went into service of the Lord, achieving a Master's Degree in Divinity while pastoring several churches in the Charleston area and serving as a chaplain at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 30 years, Janet Marie Brown (Stephens); and sister, Brenda Welch.
Surviving are his wife of 24 years, Jean Brown; sons, Dana R. Brown III (Terra) of Sissonville, Greg Brown (Sheri) of Belle, Todd Brown of Belle; daughter, Michelle Farley (Eric) of Belle; step-sons, John Ashworth (Beth) of Statesville, North Carolina, David Ashworth (Pat) of Rockwell, North Carolina, Bruce Ashworth of Linwood, North Carolina, Scott Ashworth (Tracy) of Mt. Pleasant, North Carolina, Todd Ashworth (Katie) of Concord, North Carolina; twenty-one grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle with Pastor Jonathan Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, with military graveside rites performed by Kenova Post 93 American Legion. A walk-through visitation will be held one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Saturday.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which require face masks to be worn and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the funeral service.
