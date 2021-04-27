DANA CRAIG VANCE, 57, of Chapmanville, WV, departed this life Saturday, April 24, 2021. A private memorial service will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.
