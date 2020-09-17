DANA DECEMBER SMITH, 54 of Logan, WV was born December 22, 1965 in Logan. He departed this life on Sunday, September 13, 2020. There will be a private Graveside Service at the Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill, WV with Denny Collins officiating and Military Graveside Rites to be conducted. The Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Chapmanville, WV are serving the Smith Family in handling the arrangements.
