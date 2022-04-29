Dana "DJ" Ross

DJ ROSS, 63, of Pinch fought a short battle with cancer to a draw. He went to meet with family and friends who had gone before him, when he passed peacefully the morning of April 18, 2022. DJ lived a life of adventure, laughter, and family that has made everyone blessed enough to be in his presence better for having known him. More than anything else he created and left here for us was a love of life and himself that we will all carry with us for the remainder of our days. He was a simple man, who led a simple life, but taught us all a profound lesson; Instead of saying goodbye upon departing he would say "I love me", and explained that if we aren't able to love ourselves, flaws and all, how could we ever truly love anyone else? So remember; Even on the worst of days, when nothing is going right, find the closest mirror, look yourself in the eyes and say "I love me."
DJ was preceded in his journey by his wife Debbie, his parents; Dana and Mary Ann Ross, sister; Susan Schoolcraft, her husband Steve and their three children, Joseph, Melanie, Jennifer, and sister, Mary Costen, and her daughter, Patty Neeley.
He is survived by his brothers; Gary Ross, Marshall (Vicki) Ross, Mark (Tammy) Ross, Greg (Juanita) Ross, and Larry (Janet) Ross, sisters; Helen (Don) Bird, Elizabeth (Paul) Howard, and Kathy Ross-Chandler. He is also survived by countless nieces, nephews, and friends he called family.
The family wish to express gratitude to Hospice of Charleston, WV for the kind and knowledgeable treatment which kept DJ comfortable and in control of his treatment. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to your local Hospice center.
A celebration of life, courage, kindness, humor, friendship, family, so much strength, and most of all, love, will be held at the Ross Family Cemetery, located on Pinch Ridge, WV at 2 p.m., on April 30, 2022.