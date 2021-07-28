DANA GIVEN CAMPBELL, 94, of Elkview, passed away July 25, 2021 at home surrounded by family.
He was born in Blue Creek to Homer Given Campbell and Daisy Ann Adams Campbell. He was preceded in death also by his sister, Anna Faye Campbell Tawney of Clendenin.
Dana is survived by his wife of 66 years, Rose Grim Campbell; his daughter Beth Campbell of Old Lyme, Connecticut, his son Dana "Dee" Campbell of Elkview, his daughter-in-law Anna Barna Campbell, his beloved grandchildren Lauren Campbell and John Campbell, and devoted dear nieces and nephews.
Dana graduated from Elkview High School and, after a semester at Marshall College, served in the U. S. Army in the Pacific Theater of WWII. Dana was trained in infantry and was prepared to strike Japan, but the war ended while he was on route by ship. It was this experience that deepened Dana's belief in God, as well as his confidence his presence was pivotal in America's victory.
Dana resumed college while stationed on Oahu, and after his honorable discharge, returned to Marshall College and helped charter the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity chapter.
Dana worked 34 years for Pennzoil in Blue Creek, Falling Rock, Yawkey, Wallback, and Blue Creek. Along the way he hunted and fished the great forests and rivers of West Virginia. Like all fishermen, especially those honest storytellers such as Dana, he won many citations for his prize catches. Dana was honored by being mentioned in W. E. R. Byrne's Tale of the Elk.
Dana married Rose and built their masonry home on the Elk River. They were volunteers in the community and with their children's music, sports, and education activies. Dana served as President of the Elk District Little League and in 1974, he worked to start the first and only Girls' Softball Little League in West Virginia, working with parents and officials to have boys and girls share local ball fields. With the influx of female players, Dana stewarded the largest Little League east of the Mississippi. Dana also helped build the masonry Elkview Junior High Athletic Field House and concession stand.
Dana retired in 1986 and enjoyed 35 years of recreation, longer than he worked. In addition to prolific fishing and hunting, Dana was a faithful member of the daily morning customers at Maynor's in Elkview, solving the world's problems with humor and some truth.
Dana took up the harmonica and was known as "Cousin Dana" with the renowned Earl of Elkview George Daugherty, and the weekly Pour House Band in Dunbar.
But it was perhaps his quick smile, ready joke, and willingness to help that will cement his legacy in our hearts. Dana was a true son of Elkview (first known as Jarrett's Ford) as he descended from pioneers George Bratton Given and Reuben Reynolds. Dana survived nearly all his contemporaries. Just last month, Dana made national news in Time magazine when he received his COVID-19 vaccination, and he held court playing his harmonica.
Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview will provide memorial services on Thursday, July 29. There will be visitation at 1 pm and the funeral at 2 p.m., Reverend Joe Sandoval, cherished family friend, will officiate. Dana will be interred at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
