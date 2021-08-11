DANA GIVEN "DEE" CAMPBELL II, 58, of Elkview, West Virginia, ascended into Heaven August 7, 2021, at home surrounded by family and friends.
Dee was a brave warrior fighting a stage IV pancreatic cancer battle while blessing everyone around him. He enhanced so many lives with his contagious smile and giving spirit. Dee won his battle, for he is now pain-free and in the presence of the Lord.
Dee is survived by his wife and forever Valentine of 23 years, Anna Barna Campbell, their two children, Lauren Elizabeth Campbell and John Given Campbell, their dog Rowdy, and cat Storm. He was the life of his family, and together, they were a team. He is also survived by his mother, Rose Grim Campbell, sister, Beth Campbell, and beloved cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, Dana Given Campbell.
Dee was an active member of Herbert Hoover High School's class of 1981, as a member of the tennis team, marching band, and a photographer for the school paper. He also served on the reunion committee and planned his class's 40th reunion this past summer.
But Dee's lasting legacy at Herbert Hoover was cemented on his 58th birthday. Dee was inducted into the school's Athletic Hall of Fame at his surprise birthday party for his commitment to championing Elk River youth by making signs, awards, painting goalposts, striping fields, and always lending a helping hand. Dee received a plaque of his own that night, the only one he didn't make for the school.
After graduating high school, Dee attended West Virginia University as a marching member of The Pride of West Virginia before transferring to West Virginia Institute of Technology. There, he joined and made life-long friends with his Delta Chi fraternity brothers, graduating in 1986 with a Bachelor of Science in business management. He then worked at Rock 105 radio station and a print shop on Capitol Street until his entrepreneurial spirit led him to open Delta Trophies & Signs in 1989, which later became Delta Sign Company, named for his treasured Delta Chi. It was a job he loved and provided him the opportunity to serve others. His generosity led him to spend many long nights donating time and materials to ensure local schools, churches, and youth programs had signs for events and fundraisers. He would also supply equipment, such as using his bucket truck to conduct elementary school pumpkin drops. And even after he stopped professionally making trophies, Dee was always willing to lend his award- making talents to celebrate kids' achievements with customized trophies, plaques, and medals.
After having children of his own, he supported their sports, music, and education activities by coaching soccer teams, sponsoring tee-ball teams, serving on the board of Elkland Pool as a swim team parent, making signs and banners for car washes, bake sales, and events, and always showing up for every game, meet, dance recital, and volunteer event.
Dee was always up for an adventure, whether it be swimming with a shark, bungee jumping, skiing in snow and water, or a cross-country road trip. He explored the Grand Canal of Venice aboard a gondola, was sprayed by the mist of Niagara Falls on his 50th birthday, skated The Rink at Rockefeller Center, saw a glacier in Glacier National Park, climbed the Acropolis to the Parthenon in Athens, attended a broadcast of Saturday Night Live, hang glided over Outer Banks' sand dunes, saw the world from a hot air balloon, spent several Thanksgivings aboard the Disney Magic, and cruised with his family all over the world - just to name a few adventures. In his travels, Dee consumed cr me br l e from all around the globe, often saying the creamy dessert "should be a beverage." In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to share stories, memories, pictures, and videos, which can be sent to RememberingDeeCampbell @gmail.com, and for all those who knew him to continue Dee's legacy by living life to the fullest and helping others by doing good 'DEE'ds.
Donations can also be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and Trinity United Methodist Church, where Dee was a faithful and loyal member.
Visitation is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 12 at Hafer Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m., on Friday, August 13 at Elkview Middle School.
A burial will follow on Saturday, August 14 at Elk Hills Memorial Park at 9 a.m.
