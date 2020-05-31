CW5 Dana Gwinn Kees
CW5 DANA GWINN KEES, 72, of Sissonville, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Division in Charleston, WV, after a long battle with numerous health issues.
He was born on September 8, 1947, in Charleston, WV, to William Raymond Kees and Wanda Gwinn Kees. Dana graduated from East Bank High School and attended West Virginia State College. He retired from the U.S. Army with 31 years of service, completing his military career as the Command Chief Warrant Officer of the West Virginia Army National Guard.
Dana was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Judith Kees Brookes. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Karen Wolfenbarger Kees; son, Dana Sean (Fr. Symeon) Kees and his wife, Dr. Jing Kees, and their children, Marina, Genevieve, and Alexander, of Houston, TX; son, Justin Thomas Kees and his children, Salem and Reagan, of Sissonville, WV; sister, Vera Raye Wills and husband, Ron, of East Bank WV; and Carolyn Kirk, an aunt raised alongside him, whom he regarded as a sister, and her husband, Rev. Terry Kirk of MD.
A special thanks to doctors and staff at CAMC Memorial for the excellent care provided; and a sincere expression of appreciation to Tim Kyer for his valuable, faithful assistance to the family over the years.
A walk-through visitation for friends will be held at Long and Fisher Funeral Home in Sissonville from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, June 1. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, it is requested that friends walk through quickly, complying with social distancing standards. A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Monday, June 1, with only immediate family attending. Rev. Fr. Symeon (Dana Sean) Kees will serve the funeral, followed by a eulogy, delivered by Rev. Terry Kirk.
A private burial with military honors and graveside prayers will be held at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar, WV.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Long & Fisher Funeal Home, Sissonville. Condolences may be forwarded to www.longfisherfuneralhome.com.