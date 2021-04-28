DANA LEE DAVIS, 67, went to be with our Lord, after a brief illness, on Saturday, April 3, 2021, with his family by his side as he took his last breath.
He was born on September 18, 1952, to the late Paul Lee Davis and Pauline Davis.
Dana lived in North Charleston "Dogtown" for most of his life. He attended Stonewall Jackson High School and was employed by the City of Charleston for many years. Dana enjoyed playing softball in his younger years and was an awesome player. He loved watching sports, especially WVU football and Cincinnati Reds baseball.
He had the biggest heart and always said that he was born to make people laugh, and that he did.
Dana is survived by his siblings, Brenda Bailey of South Charleston, Gary Davis of Cross Lanes, and Paula Nunn of Calabash, NC; as well as his little dog Cleo. He never had any children, but was surrounded by his nieces and nephews who loved him so very much.
There will be a WVU themed memorial service held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate his life following the service at Mountain Pie Co. in St. Albans.
Wauka Wauka! www.kellerfuneralhome.net