DANA LESLIE JORDAN, STOW - On January 14, 2022, Dana L. Jordan, 75, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Born in Charleston, WV, he was a resident of Stow since 1987, and a veteran of both the U.S. Marine Corps (serving in Vietnam 1965-1967) and the U.S. Army Reserves. Dana worked for the U.S. Post Office in Columbus, OH, Volkswagen Stamping Plant in South Charleston, WV, and in 1987, Dana joined Chrysler Corporation in Twinsburg, OH and Detroit, MI, as an area manager until his retirement in 2013. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Stow. Dana enjoyed spending time with his family, sharing war stories, watching TV, reading, playing the lottery, and playing checkers with his grandsons. Preceded in death by parents, George M. and Ruby V. Jordan; grandson, Dana P. Castillo, several brothers and sisters, he is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judy Jordan (James); daughter, Kathy (Neo) Medina; son, John (April) Jordan; grandchildren, Andrew Castillo, Christopher Jordan, several nieces and nephews, and his beloved fur babies, Maggie, Molly, Sadie and Trixie. Rev. Karen Drotar will conduct service 11 a.m. Friday at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road, Stow, OH 44224. Friends may call 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Silver Springs Cemetery in Stow. Fellowship will be welcomed at the Jordan's home after the service and burial. Friends can send flowers or if desired, memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church In Stow, 4880 Fishcreek Road, Stow, OH 44224. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)