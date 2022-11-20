Dana Paul McClanahan Nov 20, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Obit User Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save My handsome, charming, witty, gregarious, never-met-a-stranger husband died November 8, 2022.DANA PAUL McCLANAHAN was born February 22, 1952 at Fort Polk, Louisiana to Paul and Glennis McClanahan, and grew up in Dunbar WV. He graduated from Dunbar High School in 1970 and WVU in 1998.Dana loved to recollect his many adventures and to dream of those to come. He has embarked on a big one.Dana is survived by his wife Carol, his sister Denise Hamilton of Daytona, FL, and his sons Jeff Turley of Clay, WV and Ryan Ripley of Dunbar WV and their families.A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.I would love to hear from his friends. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dana Paul Mcclanahan Dunbar Wv Carol Jeff Turley Denise Hamilton Clay Ryan Ripley Recommended for you Local Spotlight Patricia A. Coffman Earl Lee Kinder Pauline Lee Robson Floyd Henry Parker Charles Haynes Hogsett Blank Leonard Smith Sr. Blank Stephen James Chandler Blank William Angelo Williams Blank Pat Edwin Worstell Blank Floyd Henry Parker Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 19, 2022 Daily Mail WV Ever popular evergreen tree still a family Christmas favorite Remembering Woody: A tribute in pictures Midwives making a comeback in rural communities Susan Johnson: Conscience and voting in the post-Roe age Local arts groups prepare for holiday shows