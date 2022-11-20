Thank you for Reading.

Dana Paul McClanahan
My handsome, charming, witty, gregarious, never-met-a-stranger husband died November 8, 2022.

DANA PAUL McCLANAHAN was born February 22, 1952 at Fort Polk, Louisiana to Paul and Glennis McClanahan, and grew up in Dunbar WV. He graduated from Dunbar High School in 1970 and WVU in 1998.

