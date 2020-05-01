DANA PERKINS, 80, of St. Albans, formerly of Clay, went home to be with the Lord on April 29, 2020.
Dana was saved as a child and served the Lord his entire life. He attended Fairview Baptist Temple in Clay, where he loved singing in the choir.
Dana is survived by his sisters, Arawana Moore of Summersville and Paula Seabolt of Nitro.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 1, at Clay Memorial Garden, with Pastor Bret Wiley officiating.
"Dana, your sister Paula says 'Baby brother wait for me, I will be coming soon.'"
Special thanks to Thomas Memorial Hospital Staff and Riverside Nursing Home, you took great care of Dana and the family appreciates you.