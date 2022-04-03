Danford Erld Cantner Apr 3, 2022 33 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DANFORD ERLD CANTNER passed away December 19, 2021 at The Culpeper Baptist Home in Virginia. He was 93.Dan was born and raised in Charleston, WV (DuPont City). He proudly served in the US Air Force and was retired from both the WV Dept of Natural Resources and Ducks Unlimited.He was preceded in death by his wife Nora Jean (Gorrell) Cantner.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, April 25, 2022 at the Culpeper National Cemetery in Culpeper, VA.Memorial donations may be made to The Culpeper, 12425 Village Loop, Culpeper, VA 22701. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dan Danford Erld Cantner Economics Virginia Culpeper National Cemetery Graveside Wv Donation Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank James Burton Shirkey Doris Ann Smith Blank Alphonso Lee Erby Tony Haid Bertha Mae Downey Blank Tony Haid Kenneth William Eastwood Larry Dwight McKinney Emory C. (Sam) Waggoner Ronald Keith Humphrey Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 3, 2022 Daily Mail WV Hurricane gym wants to 'ignite your fitness' Robert Saunders: Ode to spring, somber musings for Easter Never Give Up Fitness builds bodies, confidence in South Charleston KVAS acquires Don Haxton Telescope Star parties part of Astronomical Society's cosmic calendar of events