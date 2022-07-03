DANIEL BAIRD DAVIDSON, 40, of Brooklyn, NY was ushered by angels into the arms of Jesus on June 23, 2022.
Danny was preceded in death by his beloved great-grandmother, Alice Baird Givens; maternal grandfather, Robert Lee Selbe; maternal grandmother, Doris Gail Smith; and paternal grandmother, Lorraine Davidson.
He is survived by his children, Daniel Lee Davidson and Delainey Grace Davidson, both of Brooklyn, New York; mother, Lori Anne Rice (Adrian) of Charleston; father, Daniel "Dee" Walter Davidson (Bonnie) of Frazier's Bottom; brother, Brian Jason Davidson (Shannon) of Hiram, Georgia; paternal grandfather, Daniel Edgar Davidson, of Hurricane; special Aunts, Nancy Lynn Davidson of Hurricane, Terri Selbe (Mike) of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Kimberly Evans of Charleston; precious nephews, Abraham and Finnegan Davidson; and many cousins.
Danny graduated from Capitol High School, class of 1999, and graduated from Marshall University in 2005, where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, and the Campus Light Ministry. Danny loved his family, most of all his kids. He adored his children, lived for them and was so proud of them. He was a present, loving, and devoted father. His children were the lights of his life. Danny was loved by so many people, he lit up any room he entered with his warm smile, quick wit, and positive attitude. He was a part of the community with Liberty Church Downtown Brooklyn, and loved Jesus with all his heart. Danny was born and raised in Charleston, but he loved NY, and was a devoted Yankees fan. He was an avid chess player, brilliant musician/song writer, and an accomplished dancer. His sense of humor was unmatched and even did a couple stand-up comedy gigs in NY.
Danny will be greatly missed but we know we'll see him again. His "heart will be heard through his unspoken word for generations to come", but for now he dances with the angels.
Service will be at Noon, Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes with Pastor Dave Carney officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 11 a.m., until service time Tuesday, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Danny's memory to the Marshall Campus Light Ministry, 1 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, WV 25755, or by calling 304-696-2444.