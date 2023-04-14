DANIEL BOYD DOTSON, JR., known as Boyd to his friends, died peacefully on March 31, 2023 from an extended illness. He was born on January 4, 1940 in Richwood to Daniel Boyd Dotson and Edna Frame Dotson. He could not have asked for better parents.
Boyd graduated from Wesleyan College, where he excelled in a variety of sports. Over his long life, he served as a coach, owner and editor of the Webster Echo and Webster Republican newspapers, Webster County Commission, on the West Virginia State Democratic Executive Committee, in the West Virginia House of Delegates, for the Secretary of State, for the Caperton Administration, and retired from the Division of Highways.
Boyd was very proud of his family's history and accomplishments. He was an avid North Carolina Tar Heels fan. He enjoyed watching sports and listening to Johnny Cash. Boyd made friends with anyone who was fortunate to cross his path and could spend hours telling stories about his life.
Boyd is survived by his children Daniel Boyd Dotson, III and Christopher Dotson, granddaughters Olivia Dotson and McKenzie Dotson, grandson Andrew Dotson, and lifelong friend and companion Karen Dotson. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sons Matthew Dotson and Jamie Dotson.
Boyd's wishes for cremation have been honored.
A memorial service for friends and family will be held Saturday April 15, 2023, from 1 - 3 p.m., at Morris Funeral Home with Reverend Bob Bondurant officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Webster Springs Public Library, as Boyd loved literature.