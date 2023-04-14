Thank you for Reading.

Daniel Boyd Dotson Jr.
DANIEL BOYD DOTSON, JR., known as Boyd to his friends, died peacefully on March 31, 2023 from an extended illness. He was born on January 4, 1940 in Richwood to Daniel Boyd Dotson and Edna Frame Dotson. He could not have asked for better parents.

Boyd graduated from Wesleyan College, where he excelled in a variety of sports. Over his long life, he served as a coach, owner and editor of the Webster Echo and Webster Republican newspapers, Webster County Commission, on the West Virginia State Democratic Executive Committee, in the West Virginia House of Delegates, for the Secretary of State, for the Caperton Administration, and retired from the Division of Highways.

