DANIEL CLAYTON PRICE, 73, of St. Albans, entered into life eternal on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at HospiceCare, Charleston Area Medical Center.
Dan was born in Hartford, Connecticut. He was preceded in death by parents, Carroll and Elizabeth Price of Amherst, Massachusetts; and nephew Benjamin Witten Price, of Charleston.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Ackenhusen Price; brother, Joseph M. Price (Cathy); nephew, Jonathan Hart Price (Samantha), great nephew, Philip Hart Price, great niece, Alice Witten Price, of Nashville, Tennessee; and niece, Dr. Elizabeth Price Lane of Charleston.
Dan was a graduate of Holyoke Community College, Holyoke, Massachusetts, with an associate degree in Criminal Justice. He was formerly employed by CASCI as Director of Security; and retired from Mildred Mitchell Bateman Hospital, Huntington.
Memorial gifts may be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Boulevard West, Charleston, West Virginia 25387.
Memories of Daniel may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.