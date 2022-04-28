Daniel "Dan" Andrew Zavora

DAN ZAVORA, age 64, passed away unexpectedly at his residence in Uniontown, Pennsylvania on April 14, 2022.
Many people in the St. Albans community will remember Dan fondly as he resided in the area from 1978 until he relocated back to Pennsylvania in 2021. Dan worked for over 43 years as a chemical operator and retired from GlyEco WV in 2021. His friends and co-workers describe him as a gentle, kind man who was not only a great co-worker, but also a great friend.
The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Dan. He loved golfing with friends, listening to live music, and cheering on the Steelers. He was an adoring father, a loving son and brother, and a loyal friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Dan is survived by his former wife, Katie Zavora of St. Albans; daughter and son in-law, Cassie and Matt Simpkins of St. Albans; grandsons, Matthew Benjamin Simpkins Jr. and Baby Boy Simpkins (due July 2022); mother, Ruth Zavora of Uniontown, PA; sister and brother in-law, Roberta and Steve Neubauer of Uniontown, PA; and nephews Joseph and Robert (Kayla) Neubauer of Uniontown, PA.
We invite you to join us in celebrating the Dan we knew and loved at Bogeys Driving Range on May 14, 2022, from 1 - 3 p.m., April 14, 2022.