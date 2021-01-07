DANIEL EUGENE SEARS, 66, of Dixie, went home to be with Jesus on January 4, 2021. Born on September 27, 1954 he was preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Edna (Thomas) Sears, brothers Robert and Roger, and sister Debra.
Daniel is survived by his wife Sheila Sears; sons Timothy (Julie) Sears, Joshua (Leah) and Neal (Stephanie) Sears; grandchildren Megan, Mason, Hailey, Levi, Ethan, and Carter Sears; adopted grandchildren Colton and Hunter Thacker; brother James Sears; and sisters Martha Perry and Patricia Engstrom.
Danny served as pastor for many years, most recently at Jodie Baptist Church. He loved serving the Lord and loved his church family. Danny loved all his children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews as well as friends.
Due to virus restrictions a private funeral will be held for family. A memorial service will be held later in the year when all those that loved Danny can gather and pay their respects safely.
