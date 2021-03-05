DANIEL G. ADAMS, of Harts, WV, born November 6, 1974, departed this life on March 2, 2021, at 46 years old.Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at his residence at Big Trace Fork Road of Harts, WV. Burial will follow in the John Adams Cemetery at Big Trace Fork Road. Friends may call after 4p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021, until services on Saturday at the residence. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.